AI Adoption Framework Key to PNG’s Digital Future, Says ICT Minister

Papua New Guinea’s Minister for Information and Communication Technology, Timothy Masiu, has emphasized the critical role of an AI Adoption Policy Framework in driving the country’s digital transformation. This initiative is set to position PNG as a leader in the Pacific's digital future.

The announcement followed Masiu’s participation in the 2024 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit in Zhejiang Province, China, where over 130 countries gathered to discuss global digital advancements. The summit, themed “Embracing a People-centered and AI-for-good Digital Future – Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace,” provided a platform for global collaboration on technology and innovation.

Minister Masiu underscored the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital solutions to bridge connectivity gaps and address digital literacy challenges in PNG. “Digital transformation and artificial intelligence, when guided by principles of inclusivity and fairness, can be a powerful equalizer,” he stated.

In his address, Masiu called for enhanced regional cooperation, urging Pacific Island nations to align their efforts under the Lagatoi Declaration. This initiative seeks to address common challenges in digital connectivity, cybersecurity, and technological innovation through unified action.

“I call upon all development partners of the Pacific region to align relevant support and cooperation with the Pacific’s Lagatoi Declaration and its Action Plan,” Masiu said. He stressed that despite its small population, the Pacific region holds vast potential and is poised for significant digital progress.

Masiu remains optimistic about AI's ability to empower communities, connect the region, and unlock economic opportunities, reaffirming PNG's commitment to fostering a digitally inclusive future.

