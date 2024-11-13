Transforming PNG's Industrial City: Lae's Path to Economic Growth

Lae Open MP and Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso recently outlined plans to unlock the economic potential of Lae, Papua New Guinea’s leading industrial city, as part of a broader strategy to enhance its role as a key manufacturing and logistics hub. Addressing business representatives in a recent meeting, Rosso emphasized the Government's commitment to making Lae a competitive and sustainable center for industry, capable of meeting national demand and supporting export markets.

Nadzab Tomodachi International Airport [File Photo]

As part of these plans, Rosso highlighted ongoing upgrades to the city’s port facilities, essential for expanding trade. “The first stage is complete, and work is progressing on the second stage,” he noted, adding that while the city's road projects face budget limitations, steady improvements are being made.

Rosso also focused on the development of Nadzab Tomodachi International Airport, positioning it as a regional gateway. He reported that 90 percent of recent flights have been punctual, with larger aircraft allowing Lae residents to travel to Port Moresby and back in a single day. “Our airport is highly regarded now due to quality contractors, which sets us apart,” he remarked.

Plans are underway to establish an Immigration office at the airport, with the goal of launching direct international flights. Rosso mentioned discussions with Air Niugini aimed at creating routes that bypass Port Moresby for greater convenience to international destinations.

The Deputy Prime Minister stressed the need for continued investment in industries that generate employment, skills development, and growth opportunities for local youth. He concluded by expressing optimism for Lae’s future, reaffirming the Government's commitment to supporting businesses through reform, investment, and collaborative efforts to address challenges facing the region.

