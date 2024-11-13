Eight Men Remanded Over Alleged Rape Incident at Bomana Sacred Heart Teachers College

Eight men, including seven students from Sacred Heart Teachers College at Bomana, were remanded pending their next court hearing following allegations of rape against a female student on October 20. The suspects, among them an outsider, were arraigned before Committal Court Magistrate Paul Puri Nii, who read out the charges on Monday.

The accused include Jason Tai, 21, from Sitandak village in Kandep; Jordan James, 19, from Kiluwa village in Hagen Central; Anderson Wiku, 21; Stanton Buna, 21, from Togoba village; Jack Tyson, 20, from Kopolga village in Tambul-Nebilyer; Kingsford Kei, 23, from Rauna’s village in Dei; Francis Ninja, 24, from Konjigel village in Tambul-Nebilyer; and Gibson Samson, 25, from Kenipa village in Mul-Baiyer, Western Highlands. Magistrate Nii ordered their remand to continue at Bomana prison until December 12, with the victim’s identity withheld for safety.

During the hearing, Police Prosecutor Sgt Sandra Holland requested an adjournment to allow further investigation into the case. Defense lawyer Jeffery Kolowe from the Office of Public Solicitor indicated that while bail applications had been submitted, the charge of rape limited the court’s ability to grant bail at the committal level.

Police reports allege the incident followed a college cultural event. The men, reportedly drinking at the Turn Off settlement, had invited the student and her friends to join them. An argument ensued among the group, and the alleged assault reportedly took place later in the evening.

The injured student was taken back to the college by Tai and subsequently to the hospital for treatment. School authorities reported the incident, and the accused were arrested and charged with one count each of rape.





