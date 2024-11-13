Morobe Kandes Submit Bid to Join PNG NRLC in 2025

The Morobe Kandes have made significant progress in their pursuit of joining the Papua New Guinea National Rugby League Competition (PNG NRLC) in 2025. Following the grant of a provisional license last year, the Kandes were given clear criteria to meet, focusing on various areas of organizational development to strengthen their case for full entry into the league.

To qualify for permanent inclusion, the team was required to enhance their affiliate leagues, establish and support junior programs, develop player pathways, improve facilities, and secure financial stability. These areas were set by the PNG NRLC as essential components for any new team joining the competition, underscoring the importance of sustainable growth and development.

Over the past year, the Kandes have invested significant time and resources to meet these expectations. Particular focus was placed on building robust youth programs, promoting grassroots rugby league, and hosting local events aimed at fostering talent and community engagement. The Kande 9s tournament, a notable initiative, provided young players with opportunities to showcase their skills and gain competitive experience.

As part of their commitment to local rugby development, the Kandes have also worked closely with affiliate leagues and other stakeholders to improve infrastructure and streamline operations. By aligning with PNG NRLC’s standards, the team has demonstrated its readiness to elevate the quality of rugby in Morobe and contribute to the wider league landscape.

Having successfully addressed these requirements, the Kandes have now submitted a renewed bid, showcasing the progress made in each key area. Their efforts reflect an ambition to become a stable and competitive team that can bring both talent and enthusiasm to the PNG NRLC.

With their updated bid, the Morobe Kandes hope to receive full approval for the 2025 season. Their bid underscores not only their development as a team but also their potential to strengthen rugby league in Morobe Province and contribute to the growth of the sport in Papua New Guinea.





