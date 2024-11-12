Solomon Islands Football Team Arrives in PNG for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

The Solomon Islands men’s national football team has touched down in Port Moresby as they gear up for their FIFA World Cup 2026 Oceania Qualifiers, where they will face New Caledonia and host nation Papua New Guinea. Head coach Josh Smith expressed confidence in the team's preparations, following a close loss to Fiji in their initial qualifier last month.

Coach Smith highlighted the team's strong buildup, noting that despite a few obstacles, they are ready to make a positive impact in the upcoming matches. “We’re looking forward to our remaining games. Preparations have been going well since our match against Fiji,” he said. Having spent over two weeks in Honiara training and playing local matches, the team is eager to deliver for their supporters in Papua New Guinea.

Smith added that the weather in PNG closely resembles conditions in the Solomon Islands, helping the players acclimate smoothly as they prepare for their first match against New Caledonia on Thursday, followed by a game against the PNG Kapuls on Sunday. “Our players are well-conditioned for this climate, and we’re ready to adjust and perform under these conditions,” Smith commented.

The team will be led by captain Philip Mango, with vice-captain Javin Wae-Alick, a promising young talent, supporting him. Smith praised the blend of experienced and emerging players in the squad, adding that the team is determined to showcase their skills and strength in the qualifiers.

Smith also expressed gratitude to the Solomon Islands Football Federation for supporting the team’s preparations and logistics. He extended his thanks to fans, hoping for strong support from the Solomon Islands community in Port Moresby. “We were fortunate to have great support in Fiji, and we’re optimistic that our fans here in PNG will come out to cheer for the boys,” he said.

Meanwhile, the teams from Fiji and New Caledonia are expected to arrive in Port Moresby at a later date.

