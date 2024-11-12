Header Ads

> PNG Hunters > Sports > PNG Hunters Prepare for 2025 Season with New Talent and Returning Stars

PNG Hunters Prepare for 2025 Season with New Talent and Returning Stars

November 12, 2024 , ,

The PNG Hunters have commenced their 2025 pre-season training with a strengthened squad, featuring standout players from the Digicel ExxonMobil Cup alongside returning stars from the 2024 team. This new roster brings fresh energy and ambition as the Hunters aim for a successful campaign in the upcoming Host Plus Cup under the guidance of head coach Paul Aiton.

Following a strong 2024 season that saw the Hunters reach the preliminary finals, Aiton is determined to lead his team to even greater achievements. The initial training phase, which began on November 3 and will run until December 18, is designed to push players to peak physical and technical standards.

 PNG Hunters Prepare for 2025 Season with New Talent and Returning Stars [Photo by PNG Hunters]

During these sessions, Aiton, supported by assistant coaches Wartovo Puara Jnr and Enoch Maki, will assess the fitness and skill levels of both new and returning squad members. This pre-season phase is crucial for building on the team’s strengths and addressing any performance gaps before the season begins.

Key players returning to the squad include captain Ila Alu, Koso Bandi, Elijah Roltinga, Robert Mathias, Alex Max, and Brandon Nima. Epel Kapinias and Seal Kalo have also rejoined the team after recovering from ACL injuries that affected their last season.

In addition to the returning players, the Hunters’ roster now includes notable talent from the Digicel ExxonMobil Cup, such as Hela Wigmen’s Murray Fige Connors and Jacob Lot, "Winger of the Year" Jade Puk, and rising star Vane Manuma. The pre-season will wrap up in December, followed by a break, with the second training segment set for early 2025.

Preseason Squad Roster:

  1. Alex Max
  2. Anthony Worot
  3. Benji Kot
  4. Bradley Orosambo
  5. Brandon Nima
  6. Cedrick Kuli
  7. Clent Lama
  8. Elijah Roltinga
  9. Emmanuel Balio
  10. Epel Kapinias
  11. Fabian Kari
  12. Finley Glare
  13. Finley Muno
  14. Gairo Voro
  15. Himson Ulalom
  16. Ila Alu
  17. Jacob Lot
  18. Jade Puk
  19. Jetro James
  20. Jordan Pat
  21. Joshua Mire
  22. Koso Bandi
  23. Limbi Henry
  24. Lynchill Kiap
  25. Manase Kai
  26. Manuel Anis
  27. Murray Fige Connors
  28. Norman Akunai
  29. Reynolds Tai
  30. Robert Mathias
  31. Sakias Komati
  32. Sanny Wabo
  33. Seal Kalo
  34. Shane Kunjil
  35. Smith Pamundi
  36. Steven Bruno
  37. Trevor Solu
  38. Vane Manuma
  39. Whallan Tau Loi
  40. Zacheriah Selu
  41. Zebedy Kip
