The PNG Hunters have commenced their 2025 pre-season training with a strengthened squad, featuring standout players from the Digicel ExxonMobil Cup alongside returning stars from the 2024 team. This new roster brings fresh energy and ambition as the Hunters aim for a successful campaign in the upcoming Host Plus Cup under the guidance of head coach Paul Aiton.

Following a strong 2024 season that saw the Hunters reach the preliminary finals, Aiton is determined to lead his team to even greater achievements. The initial training phase, which began on November 3 and will run until December 18, is designed to push players to peak physical and technical standards.

PNG Hunters Prepare for 2025 Season with New Talent and Returning Stars [Photo by PNG Hunters]

During these sessions, Aiton, supported by assistant coaches Wartovo Puara Jnr and Enoch Maki, will assess the fitness and skill levels of both new and returning squad members. This pre-season phase is crucial for building on the team’s strengths and addressing any performance gaps before the season begins.

Key players returning to the squad include captain Ila Alu, Koso Bandi, Elijah Roltinga, Robert Mathias, Alex Max, and Brandon Nima. Epel Kapinias and Seal Kalo have also rejoined the team after recovering from ACL injuries that affected their last season.

In addition to the returning players, the Hunters’ roster now includes notable talent from the Digicel ExxonMobil Cup, such as Hela Wigmen’s Murray Fige Connors and Jacob Lot, "Winger of the Year" Jade Puk, and rising star Vane Manuma. The pre-season will wrap up in December, followed by a break, with the second training segment set for early 2025.

Preseason Squad Roster:

Alex Max Anthony Worot Benji Kot Bradley Orosambo Brandon Nima Cedrick Kuli Clent Lama Elijah Roltinga Emmanuel Balio Epel Kapinias Fabian Kari Finley Glare Finley Muno Gairo Voro Himson Ulalom Ila Alu Jacob Lot Jade Puk Jetro James Jordan Pat Joshua Mire Koso Bandi Limbi Henry Lynchill Kiap Manase Kai Manuel Anis Murray Fige Connors Norman Akunai Reynolds Tai Robert Mathias Sakias Komati Sanny Wabo Seal Kalo Shane Kunjil Smith Pamundi Steven Bruno Trevor Solu Vane Manuma Whallan Tau Loi Zacheriah Selu Zebedy Kip

