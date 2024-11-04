PNG's Long-Serving ACP Peter Philip Passes Away; Investigation Underway

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Training) Peter Philip passed away on Friday night in Papua New Guinea’s National Capital District, as confirmed by Deputy Police Commissioner (Administration) Dr. Philip Mitna. Dr. Mitna shared, “ACP Training Peter Philip passed on, on Friday.”

Philip's body was taken to a funeral home on Saturday morning, and an investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of his death.

In July, Philip was appointed Assistant Commissioner of Police – Training at the National Centre of Excellence in Bomana, Papua New Guinea, replacing former ACP John Kolopen. Previously, he served as Assistant Commissioner – Border Command, where he oversaw police operations in Papua New Guinea’s border provinces of Western, West Sepik, and East Sepik.

Philip was the longest-serving ACP in the Border Command since 2017 before his transfer to his recent role. His last official duty was on Friday at Apec Haus, where he attended the graduation of police reservists in Papua New Guinea and presented certificates to the new officers.





