The Papua New Guinea Kumuls are gearing up for a highly anticipated showdown with the New Zealand Kiwis, following their powerful 42-20 victory over the Cook Islands in the Pacific Rugby League International match. Held on Sunday, November 3, 2024, at the Santos National Football Stadium in Port Moresby, the win saw the Kumuls retain the Pacific Bowl and energize a crowd of over 11,000 fans.

PNG Kumuls Set Sights on New Zealand Kiwis After Dominant 42 - 20 Win Over Cook Islands

The Kumuls showcased their attacking strength from the start, scoring eight tries to seal their triumph. Elijah Roltinga opened the scoreboard in the fifth minute, but the Cook Islands soon responded with tries from Davvy Moale and Steven Marsters, who also added a penalty goal. This quick start put the Cook Islands in the lead, 14-4, temporarily quieting the home crowd.

However, the Kumuls rallied back with a determined effort before halftime. Nene Macdonald’s try in the 31st minute and Lachlan Lam’s try shortly after, along with successful conversions by Kyle Laybutt, gave PNG a narrow 16-14 lead at the break, setting the stage for an intense second half.

Coming out strong in the second half, PNG quickly extended their lead with a try from Robert Derby in the 42nd minute and another from Sylvester Namo in the 46th minute. Laybutt’s reliable conversions continued to add points, helping the Kumuls pull away from the Cook Islands.

Roltinga’s second try in the 49th minute and Macdonald’s additional try in the 57th minute further solidified PNG’s control. Though Cook Islands managed to score again with a try by Esom Ioka in the 71st minute, it was not enough to close the gap. Marsters’ successful conversion brought their total to 20 points, but the Kumuls held a steady lead.

Morea Morea’s try in the final minute of the game capped off PNG’s impressive performance, bringing the final score to 42-20. With five conversions out of eight from Laybutt, the Kumuls capitalized on their scoring opportunities to retain the Pacific Bowl and excite their supporters.

With this decisive victory, the Kumuls have secured a tier-one promotional relegation match against the New Zealand Kiwis, which will take place at CommBank Stadium in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday, November 10, 2024. The upcoming clash offers the Kumuls a chance to elevate their standing on the international stage and prove themselves against one of rugby league’s elite teams.

As they prepare to face the Kiwis, the Kumuls’ strong showing against the Cook Islands has given fans hope for a competitive performance. Retaining the Pacific Bowl and progressing to the promotional match reflects PNG’s growing strength in Pacific rugby, with high expectations now set for their next challenge in Sydney.





Also read



