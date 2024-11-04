PNG Chief Justice Urges Public Servants to Resist Political Influence

Papua New Guinea's Chief Justice, Gibbs Salika, has voiced concerns about the underperformance of the country’s public servants, asserting that many are neglecting their legally mandated duties. According to Chief Justice Salika, this lapse has undermined the effectiveness of public service systems and disrupted efficient governance.

Chief Justice Salika emphasized that many public servants appear to be swayed by political pressures instead of focusing on their primary responsibilities. He pointed out that government employees, not politicians, should be the ones ensuring the delivery of services to citizens. “Politicians should not be the ones we depend on. Government workers are the backbone of this country,” Salika affirmed.

Highlighting the intended roles of government figures, Chief Justice Salika clarified that while politicians are responsible for creating laws and guiding national policies, it is the duty of public servants to implement these directives. He stressed that the public service should be delivering essential services independently of political intervention.

In his statement, the Chief Justice reiterated the separation of roles between politicians and public servants, noting that public workers are meant to carry out policy decisions rather than leaving service delivery in the hands of elected officials. "Politicians make decisions, but public servants must carry them out. Yet we’re seeing everything left to the politicians," he remarked, adding his conviction in the accuracy of his observation.

Chief Justice Salika urged all public servants to uphold their duties with integrity and to avoid compromising their responsibilities due to outside influences. He called for a return to a more accountable public service that serves the people directly, independent of political interference.





Also read