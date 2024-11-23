PNG Star Hapeo Bobogi Joins Saints AFL Club for 2025 Season

The Saints AFL Club in Cairns, Australia, has secured the services of PNG Mosquitoes’ dynamic midfielder, Hapeo Bobogi, for the 2025 season.

Despite being sidelined by injury during the AFL Pacific Cup, Bobogi has demonstrated remarkable consistency in the domestic competition. His impressive performances for the 2024 Gerehu Magpies, the reigning premiers, have been noteworthy. Additionally, his past stints with the QAFL, including the Gold Coast Suns Academy, have further showcased his extraordinary talent.

Bobogi’s addition to the Saints squad is seen as a significant boost as the club aims to build on its strong momentum in the upcoming season.

A regular player for the PNG Mosquitoes, Bobogi is widely recognized for his exceptional skills and athletic prowess, making him a valuable asset to any team he joins.





Also read