The AFL PNG Mosquitos have emerged triumphant in the inaugural AFL 2024 Pacific Cup, securing a commanding victory over the Nauru Chiefs. The Mozzies displayed consistent dominance throughout the match, culminating in a decisive 62-19 win on the Sunshine Coast in Queensland, Australia.

Demonstrating remarkable teamwork and determination, the Mosquitos maintained control from the first quarter through to the final whistle. Their strong performance underscored their readiness to compete at the highest level in regional AFL tournaments.

AFL PNG Mosquitos Clinch Victory in Pacific Cup

This historic win marks the Mosquitos' return to championship glory after several years. The last time they hoisted a cup was in 2017 when they defeated the New Zealand Falcons in the AFL International Cup.

The victory is a significant milestone for AFL PNG and highlights the team's resilience and hard work over recent years. Their success at the Pacific Cup will likely inspire renewed enthusiasm for the sport in Papua New Guinea.

The Mosquitos' achievement not only elevates their status in the AFL Pacific community but also sets a high benchmark for future competitions. Their triumph is a testament to the growing talent and passion for AFL in the region.

Also read