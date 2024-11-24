After five decades of unwavering service to Papua New Guinea, Professor John Vince, a distinguished pediatrician and academic, received a heartfelt farewell from medical students and doctors at Jacksons International Airport. Known for his profound contributions to healthcare and education, Prof. Vince's departure marks the end of an era for the country.

Arriving in PNG during the 1980s, Prof. Vince devoted his life to advancing child health, mentoring generations of healthcare professionals, and saving countless lives. His tireless work significantly shaped PNG’s medical landscape, particularly in pediatric care and medical education.

Farewell to a Pioneer: Prof. John Vince Leaves PNG After 50 Years [Photo by UPNG]

During his tenure, he served as a professor of child health at the University of Papua New Guinea (UPNG) and held prominent administrative roles, including Deputy Dean of the School of Medicine and Health Sciences and Director of the Taurama Postgraduate and Research Centre. Health Secretary Dr. Osborne Liko credited Prof. Vince with groundbreaking work in neonatal care, child health education, and research on tropical health challenges.

Dr. Liko, a former student of Prof. Vince, described him as a humble figure who consistently declined public recognition for his achievements. "He refused awards, including the Queen’s Award and the Logohu Award, despite his unparalleled contributions. His dedication to patient care and education will always be remembered," Dr. Liko said.

Others who worked alongside Prof. Vince or benefited from his mentorship shared similar sentiments, emphasizing his unwavering commitment to excellence. His teaching, ethics, and passion have left an enduring impact on the medical community.

As Prof. Vince departs, his legacy continues to inspire generations of healthcare professionals, ensuring that his influence on PNG’s medical field will be felt for years to come.





