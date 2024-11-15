PNG Skips COP29 Citing Lack of Global Commitment, Says Prime Minister Marape

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister Hon. James Marape has attributed the country’s decision to skip the 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan, to the lack of tangible global commitment to addressing climate change. Speaking to BBC News, Marape highlighted the failure of major carbon-emitting nations to follow through on their promises.

According to Prime Minister Marape, global leaders and industries with the largest carbon footprints have yet to make meaningful progress in reducing emissions or transitioning away from fossil fuels. Moreover, there has been minimal support for Papua New Guinea’s efforts to preserve its forests, which are vital for maintaining the planet's ecological balance. Marape underscored that such inaction disproportionately harms small island nations like PNG, which are grappling with rising sea levels and erratic weather patterns.

The Prime Minister also pointed to his recent statement at the Commonwealth Ministerial Meeting on Smaller States, where he reaffirmed PNG’s stance on climate change. He criticized wealthy nations for their lack of action and failure to fulfill financial pledges made at international forums like the Paris Agreement in 2015. He stated that despite consistent advocacy, Papua New Guinea has yet to receive any financial support to combat the impacts of climate change.

Marape emphasized that PNG’s non-attendance at COP29 is not a protest against Azerbaijan, the host nation, but a stand against the persistent inaction of industrialized countries. He reiterated the need for adherence to commitments, including limiting global temperature increases to 1.5 degrees Celsius, transitioning to cleaner energy sources, and funding forest preservation efforts.

Highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by small island nations, Marape expressed frustration over the barriers to accessing international climate funds. He noted that while major polluters continue to make promises, they fail to deliver, leaving vulnerable nations to endure the devastating consequences of climate change without adequate support.

Prime Minister Marape called for immediate action over further discussions, asserting that Papua New Guinea and other small nations can no longer endure empty pledges while bearing the brunt of climate change’s effects.

