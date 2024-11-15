PNG Politics : Rainbo Paita Announces OUR Pati’s Shift Back to Government

Rainbo Paita, MP, has revealed a major political shift as OUR Pati moves to align with the government, a decision supported by 16 Members of Parliament. This strategic step, aimed at tackling Papua New Guinea’s pressing challenges, marks a significant change in the party's approach.

In a recent statement, Hon. Paita outlined the nation’s critical issues, including rising inflation, economic stagnation, increasing lawlessness, dwindling foreign investment, and the struggles of state-owned enterprises such as PNG Power, Telikom PNG, and Air Niugini. He stressed that addressing these problems requires unity and decisive action, which the party believes can best be achieved within the government.

Rainbo Paita Announces OUR Pati’s Shift Back to Government

Although OUR Pati played a key role in a recent Vote of No Confidence, Hon. Paita emphasized the need to support Prime Minister Hon. James Marape for the rest of the parliamentary term. He argued that further political disruptions would undermine public service delivery and derail essential government programs. Instead, the party seeks to contribute constructively to stabilize the country.

According to Hon. Paita, the decision to rejoin the government reflects a commitment to national interests over politics. He outlined plans to introduce alternative policies to boost the economy, restore investor confidence, and implement reforms in public service, law and order, and education. The party intends to serve as an independent voice within the government, supporting or opposing policies based on their merit.

As Papua New Guinea approaches its 50th Independence anniversary, OUR Pati is focused on fostering unity and stability. Hon. Paita affirmed the party’s dedication to prioritizing the nation’s welfare while maintaining a vision for long-term growth.

Hon. Paita expressed gratitude to opposition colleagues for their collaboration and reassured the public of the party's resolve to build a stronger Papua New Guinea. He concluded that this decision, driven by faith and a commitment to national progress, is essential for addressing the country’s challenges effectively.

