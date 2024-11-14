New Caledonia is on the brink of advancing to the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Oceania Qualifiers after a remarkable comeback victory over Solomon Islands. Playing at the PNG Football Stadium in Port Moresby, New Caledonia’s resilience shone through as they overturned a first-half deficit to secure a crucial win.

FIFA World Cup Qualifier: New Caledonia Triumphs Over Solomon Islands in Port Moresby [Photo by PNGFA]

The match began with early excitement, as New Caledonia took the lead just six minutes in with a penalty successfully converted by Joseph Athale. However, Solomon Islands responded quickly and decisively, with star forward Rafa Le’ai equalizing in the ninth minute. The Solomon Islanders maintained momentum and went ahead in the 39th minute, thanks to a well-placed shot from Javin Alick, giving them a 2-1 lead at halftime.

Undeterred by the scoreline, New Caledonia returned in the second half with renewed energy. They leveled the match again in the 59th minute, with Athale scoring his second goal of the day—another penalty that brought the teams even at 2-2. Ten minutes later, Gérard Waia delivered the game-winning goal, driving New Caledonia into a 3-2 lead with a well-timed strike.

The Solomon Islands fought hard to find an equalizer but could not break through New Caledonia’s defense in the closing stages. With the victory, New Caledonia is now in a strong position in their qualifying group, with only one more hurdle left to secure their semi-final spot.

This win highlights New Caledonia’s determination and skill, giving them a significant advantage as they inch closer to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Oceania Qualifier semi-finals. The Solomon Islands, meanwhile, will face a challenging path ahead as they seek to keep their hopes alive in the tournament.

