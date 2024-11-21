Papua New Guinea rugby sevens flyer Derrick Voku has joined the SP PNG Hunters for pre-season training, marking a significant transition to the 13-man rugby league code. This development comes amidst PNG Rugby Union's suspension by Oceania Rugby, which led to the national team’s exclusion from the upcoming Oceania Rugby 7s Championships in Honiara, Solomon Islands, next month.

PNG Sevens Star Derrick Voku Joins SP Hunters Pre-Season Squad

Hunters head coach Paul Aiton confirmed Voku’s inclusion in the 2025 train-on squad during a session at the National Football Stadium in Port Moresby. Aiton highlighted the former PNG Pukpuks 7s player’s potential to fill gaps in the squad caused by injuries to outside backs from the previous season.

“He brings size and is exceptional in aerial contests, which is an area we needed to bolster,” Aiton said. “We’re giving him a chance to see how he adapts to rugby league. His rugby sevens highlights are impressive, and he’s shown great promise in early training.”

Aiton described Voku as a talented and versatile player, emphasizing the coaching staff’s interest in monitoring his transition to league. “He’s a good addition to this group, and we want to see how he progresses in the pre-season,” Aiton added.

Meanwhile, Hunters players Jamie Mavoko and Valentine Culligan, absent from the recently announced 41-man squad, are also participating in the pre-season. Aiton clarified that the full train-on group includes over 50 players, with some being rested following a demanding year.

“Some players had long seasons, including deep finals campaigns, Prime Minister’s XIII, and Pacific Test commitments,” Aiton said. “We’ve given them a well-deserved break so they can return refreshed for the upcoming season.”

The Hunters’ expanded squad reflects the coaching team’s focus on depth and readiness as they prepare for the challenges of the 2025 season.

Also read