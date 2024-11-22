PNG PM Marape Strikes Back: Defends Fair Distribution of District Funds Amid Accusations

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape has dismissed allegations from the Opposition that the government is withholding funds from districts and provinces represented by Opposition Members of Parliament (MPs). Marape labeled the claims as baseless and assured the public that funds have been distributed equitably across the country.

In a statement, the Prime Minister said he would substantiate his remarks with documentation from the Finance Department. He promised to release a detailed breakdown of funding allocations under the District Services Improvement Program (DSIP) and Provincial Services Improvement Program (PSIP) for public review.

Marape criticized Opposition MPs for spreading what he described as misinformation to gain political leverage. He suggested that their public complaints were an attempt to cover up their own shortcomings in service delivery within their districts and provinces.

“This government does not weaponize the budget to discriminate against Members of Parliament,” Marape asserted. “Since 2019, the Pangu-led Government has ensured that all districts and provinces—whether represented by the Government or Opposition—receive their allocated DSIP and PSIP funds. Functional grants and Provincial Health Authority funds are distributed fairly when cash flow allows.”

The Prime Minister also called out Opposition MPs for their inconsistent narratives, accusing them of using social media to criticize the government during funding delays while failing to acknowledge funds received. “They sensationalize delays for public sympathy but never acknowledge the government when the funds are delivered,” he said.

Marape emphasized that since 2019, substantial funding has been channeled from Waigani to districts and provinces under his administration. He urged local MPs and provincial governors to take greater accountability for the lack of service delivery in their respective areas.

Also read