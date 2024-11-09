PNG Rugby League’s Rise Highlighted as Kumuls Face the Kiwis

Papua New Guinea’s national rugby league team, the Kumuls, will showcase the growth of PNG rugby when they take on New Zealand’s Kiwis in Sydney on Sunday. Team captain Rhyse Martin shared that facing a top-tier nation has been a long-awaited goal for the Kumuls, with their last game against the Kiwis dating back over a decade.

PNG Kumuls captain Rhys Martin [Photo by PNG LNG Kumuls]

Preparing for his 19th test match, Martin reflected on the team’s recent accomplishments, including winning the Pacific Bowl, which paved the way for this opportunity. He noted that, while the Kumuls are thrilled to face New Zealand, they remain focused on the match itself. “This is a big opportunity for us, something we’ve been building towards for a long time,” he said. “Everyone has put in the hard work these past few years, and we’re excited for what’s ahead.”

A win could propel the Kumuls into the Pacific Cup group next year, where they would play Australia and Tonga, while New Zealand could be relegated to the Pacific Bowl. Despite this potential outcome, Martin emphasized that the team is concentrating on Sunday’s game rather than looking too far into the future.

“We need to take care of this game first and let the future unfold from there,” the 31-year-old captain stated, acknowledging the challenge of facing the Kiwis in Sydney. He expressed pride in the competitive growth seen in Pacific rugby, with teams becoming increasingly strong and resilient on the international stage.

Kumuls coach Jason Demetriou echoed Martin’s sentiments, emphasizing the importance of sticking to the team’s game plan and approach. “Playing against top-tier nations like New Zealand is a fantastic opportunity for us to improve,” Demetriou said, noting that the team’s recent performance in the Pacific Bowl had prepared them well for the heightened competition.

Martin also credited PNG’s rise on the international rugby scene to the exposure their players have gained through leagues like the NRL and Super League. He highlighted the efforts of the PNG Hunters in helping players secure spots with international clubs, creating a pathway that has strengthened the national team. “When I started, there were only a few of us in top leagues. Now, we have almost half the team with Super League or NRL experience,” he noted with optimism.

As the Kumuls gear up for their match against New Zealand, their rise in the rugby league world stands as a testament to their hard work and dedication to the sport.

