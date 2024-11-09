PNG Orchids Suffer Defeat Against Fetu Samoa in Sydney Showdown

The PNG Orchids faced a challenging game against Fetu Samoa, concluding with a 12-34 loss at CommBank Stadium in Sydney. Despite a determined effort, the Orchids could not overcome their formidable opponents, who now secure a promotion to tier 1, advancing to compete with top teams like New Zealand and Australia next year.

Fetu Samoa established an early lead, with Mercedez Taulelei-Siala scoring the first try at just the 5th minute. Jasmine Fogavini followed up with another try in the 18th minute, increasing their advantage. By the 32nd minute, Jetaya Faifua scored, extending Samoa’s lead to a significant margin.

The first half ended with a scoreline of 16-0 in favor of Fetu Samoa. Lindsay Tui added another try just before the break, bringing momentum for her team as they returned to the field with a comfortable lead over the PNG Orchids.

Returning for the second half, PNG Orchids tried to regain control, but Jasmine Fogavini scored her second try at the 44th minute. However, PNG Orchids’ captain Elsie Albert rallied her team, making a breakthrough with a try in the 47th minute, converted by Emily Veivers to put the Orchids on the scoreboard.

Samoa responded promptly with Jessica Patea adding another try at the 64th minute. Despite the widening gap, the Orchids kept pushing, with Elsie Albert scoring her second try in the 61st minute, again successfully converted by Veivers. Yet, these efforts were not enough to close the gap.

Pauline Piliae-Rasabale contributed significantly to Samoa’s victory, successfully converting four out of their six tries. Her accurate kicks added crucial points for her team and maintained their lead throughout the match.

This victory not only cemented Fetu Samoa’s win over PNG Orchids but also secured their promotion to tier 1. With this new status, Samoa will face New Zealand and Australia in next year’s fixtures, marking a milestone for the team.

For the PNG Orchids, the loss signifies a need to regroup and focus on qualification matches next year.

