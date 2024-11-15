PNG Prime Minister James Marape has celebrated the return of 14 Opposition MPs, led by Finschhafen MP Hon. Rainbo Paita, to his Marape-Rosso Pangu-led coalition government. He described their decision to rejoin the coalition as a reflection of their commitment to national stability and shared aspirations for Papua New Guinea's future.

In his statement, Mr. Marape commended Hon. Paita and members of OUR Party for forming their own political group while exercising their constitutional freedoms under Sections 45 and 47 of the Constitution. He emphasized his government’s openness to diverse views and reiterated its focus on unity and inclusivity in governance.

From Opposition to Ally: Marape Celebrates Return of Key MPs to Coalition

The Prime Minister acknowledged that political instability over the past year had impacted the Public Service but reassured the public of his coalition’s dedication to providing stable leadership. “Pangu Pati is the party that formed this country, and we are tolerant of the diversity of opinions,” he stated.

With the country’s 50th Independence anniversary approaching, Mr. Marape underlined the urgency of reforms in political, public service, and provincial systems, as well as the judiciary and resource laws. He praised Hon. Paita’s decision to prioritize national interests over personal ambitions during this critical period.

Mr. Marape noted that many of the returning MPs are relatively new to Parliament and are driven by a desire to deliver for their constituents. While their earlier departure was attributed to policy disagreements, their return reflects a shared commitment to consolidating stability ahead of the nation’s next chapter.

Welcoming the MPs back into the government, Mr. Marape described their renewed partnership as essential for advancing Papua New Guinea’s development goals. He further announced that discussions with Pangu Pati and coalition leaders would take place following the Sabbath to formalize their return.

Concluding his remarks, the Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the decision by Hon. Paita and his colleagues, reaffirming his government’s commitment to inclusivity and progress for all Papua New Guineans.

Also read