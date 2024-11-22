East Sepik Governor Allan Bird has urged Prime Minister James Marape to prioritize addressing widespread corruption at the national level instead of questioning the provincial management of K100 million in funds. Governor Bird defended his administration's practices, emphasizing that transparency and accountability are cornerstones of his government’s approach to handling public funds. He maintained that the focus should be on preventing misappropriation at higher levels of government.

Governor Bird to PNG PM Marape: ‘Fix National Corruption Before Pointing Fingers’

Governor Bird dismissed the Prime Minister’s criticisms as unfounded and argued that they stemmed from a misinterpretation of the roles of MPs and the public service. He explained that Members of Parliament are tasked with providing oversight, while the actual implementation of projects and service delivery falls under the mandate of public servants. He reaffirmed that East Sepik Provincial Government (ESPG) adheres to strict financial rules to ensure that public funds are safeguarded and used effectively.

Turning his attention to national issues, Governor Bird referenced an Ombudsman Commission investigation into K250 million in suspicious payments, challenging the Prime Minister to address such instances of corruption. He further criticized controversial financial dealings during the Prime Minister’s tenure, including payments made to Paraka Lawyers, as examples of mismanagement requiring urgent attention.

Governor Bird highlighted the confidence placed in his leadership by the people of East Sepik, demonstrated by his decisive re-election in 2022. He noted that the province’s adherence to good governance principles has garnered the trust of international donors, ensuring continued support for development initiatives.

The Governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to managing public funds responsibly while respecting financial regulations. He urged the Prime Minister to concentrate on improving service delivery and combating corruption on a national scale, areas that significantly impact the well-being of the country.

