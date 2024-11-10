PNG Kumuls Trail New Zealand Kiwis 6-22 at Half-Time

The PNG Kumuls faced a challenging first half in their Pacific Rugby League match against the New Zealand Kiwis, trailing with a score of 6-22 as they headed into the break. Despite a spirited performance, the Kumuls have been struggling to keep pace with the strong New Zealand side.

Sylvester Namo managed to break through New Zealand’s defense, scoring the sole try for the Kumuls in the 20th minute. Rhyse Martin followed up with a successful conversion at the 21st minute, securing the six points for PNG. The Kumuls have shown flashes of resilience, but the Kiwis’ powerful offense has dominated much of the game so far.

New Zealand took an early lead in the match, with Casey McLean scoring the opening try in just the 4th minute. Jamayne Isaako quickly added another try at the 11th minute, putting the Kiwis in a comfortable position and applying pressure on the PNG defense.

As the first half progressed, New Zealand continued to build their lead with a try from Leo Thompson in the 37th minute. In the final seconds before the break, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad scored another try for the Kiwis, solidifying their lead at 22 points.

The PNG Kumuls have demonstrated determination, yet the team will need a stronger defensive strategy and more cohesive plays in the second half if they aim to close the gap. The Kiwis have capitalized on every opportunity, showcasing precise execution and swift attacks.

With a halftime score of 6-22, the PNG Kumuls will look to regroup and refocus as they head into the second half, determined to mount a comeback against their formidable opponents.



