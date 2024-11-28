PNG Opposition Condemns Marape Government’s Push for Constitutional Amendment

The Papua New Guinea Opposition has criticized the Marape Government’s proposed amendment to Section 145 of the Constitution, describing it as a calculated move to consolidate power by restricting the Motion of Vote of No Confidence (VoNC).

Hiri Koiari MP Keith Iduhu expressed strong opposition to the amendment, which was tabled in Parliament by Justice Minister Pila Niningi. Iduhu pointed out that the Marape administration has introduced more constitutional changes than any previous government and said the proposal undermines the intent of Section 145, which serves as a crucial safeguard for public dissent through elected leaders.

NBC Photo

Deputy Opposition Leader and Chuave MP James Nomane voiced similar concerns, arguing that the amendment undermines democratic principles. He emphasized the need for open dialogue and debate in Parliament. “Democracy requires discourse and disagreement. This amendment sets a dangerous precedent by silencing the voices of Papua New Guineans,” Nomane said, accusing the Government of manipulating legislation for its own benefit.

Support for the amendment has been strong among ruling coalition members, with Finschhafen MP and Our Party Leader Rainbo Paita backing the changes. Paita argued that ensuring political stability is necessary for advancing the country’s development agenda and that the amendment reflects that priority.

The proposed amendment received overwhelming support during its second reading in Parliament, with 79 MPs voting in favor and 14 against. It is now set to move to its third and final reading in two months.

