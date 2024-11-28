The Papua New Guinea Police Department is reforming its recruitment process to tackle allegations of bias and irregularities in hiring, according to Police Minister Peter Tsiamalili Junior.

PNG Police Minister Announces Recruitment Reforms to Address Bias and Lawlessness [Photo by PNGNIC)





Speaking in Parliament today, Tsiamalili Junior disclosed that the recruitment process has been outsourced to ensure transparency, with the department targeting 1,000 new recruits by 2025. The announcement came in response to Western Highlands Governor Wai Rapa, who questioned the integrity of current recruitment practices.





The Police Minister acknowledged that nepotism has been a long-standing challenge within the department's recruitment efforts. Under his leadership, strict protocols are being implemented to address these issues and restore public confidence in the process.





Efforts to boost manpower are ongoing, with recruits currently undergoing training at Bomana Training College. Tsiamalili Junior urged provincial governments to work closely with the department to deploy reservists in districts and provinces, strengthening law enforcement in underserved areas.





He also commented on a recent dispute among officers at Bomana over alleged favoritism in cadet recruitment, describing it as “unfortunate” and emphasizing the need for such matters to be resolved constructively. The Minister assured the public of his commitment to addressing lawlessness and improving police operations nationwide.

See also >> How to apply for Police Recruitments in PNG

Also read