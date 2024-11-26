More than 3,000 local vendors across 15 markets in six districts of East Sepik Province are set to benefit from a Water Security and Rural Markets Development Project, supported by the Australian Government.

The project will involve installing water tank facilities, building small-scale market infrastructure such as shelters, tables, and benches, and engaging local communities to manage these facilities effectively.

Australia and PNG's East Sepik Partner to Improve Rural Market Infrastructure [Photo by Australian High Commission PNG]

Last week, East Sepik Governor Hon. Allan Bird presented a cheque for K420,000 to the Australian High Commission's Minister Counsellor, Ms. Penny Morton. This represents counterpart funding alongside Australia's contribution of K4.5 million toward the initiative.

The project is part of Australia's broader commitment under the PNG–Australia Comprehensive Strategic and Economic Partnership. This partnership aims to promote growth, enhance stability, and improve service delivery in Papua New Guinea's priority regions and economic corridors.

With these investments, the project is expected to significantly enhance market conditions for vendors and improve access to essential facilities across East Sepik Province.





