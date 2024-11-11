PNG Minister Condemns Attack on Australian Tourists, Vows Stronger Security Measures

Papua New Guinea Tourism, Arts, and Culture Minister Belden Namah has publicly condemned a violent attack on an Australian mother and her teenage daughter aboard the Pacific Encounter cruise ship in Rabaul, East New Britain, last month.

The incident involved the family, who were part of a Carnival Australia cruise. During the altercation, one family member sustained a hand injury from an assailant attempting to steal their belongings.

According to Minister Namah, he learned of the incident through a report submitted by Carnival Australia, which has since raised concerns about passenger safety in Papua New Guinea. Following the incident, Carnival Australia has reviewed its operations and may suspend future visits unless security improvements are ensured.

Namah expressed regret over the attack, emphasizing that it does not represent the hospitality that Papua New Guinea offers. “We deeply regret that this family endured such a traumatic experience, and I extend my sincere apologies to both the family and Carnival Australia,” he stated. He assured tourists and visitors that measures are underway to prevent similar occurrences.

He further highlighted that his ministry is collaborating closely with local police to bring those responsible to justice. "Our priority is the safety of all tourists and visitors," Namah said, noting that his ministry is establishing a task force with cruise operators to offer immediate assistance in case of any incidents.

Additionally, Namah mentioned efforts to strengthen the Tourism Ambassador programme, which will place tourism liaisons in key community areas to assist and support visitors throughout their stay.





Also read