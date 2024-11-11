216 New Recruits Begin Intensive Police Training at PNG's Bomana National Center

A group of 216 new police recruits, consisting of 192 men and 24 women, is set to commence a six-month training program at the Bomana National Center of Excellence near Port Moresby.

The program was officially launched today by Acting Police Commissioner Dr. Philip Mitna, who was accompanied by Acting Assistant Commissioner for Police Training, Perou N’Dranoh, and other training staff. Dr. Mitna welcomed the new recruits, underscoring the importance of discipline as a fundamental part of their training journey. He warned that any issues with discipline would result in immediate dismissal, a decision overseen by Acting Commandant Perou N’Dranoh.

“We are currently dismissing about four to six recruits each month. With a police force of approximately 6,000 serving a population of 15 to 16 million, this is a concern,” Dr. Mitna stated. “Your role is essential in addressing this gap, but your success depends on maintaining discipline throughout the training.”

Speaking to the recruits, Acting Commandant N’Dranoh encouraged them to embrace the program, urging them to consider carefully if policing is their true calling. “Becoming a police officer is not difficult; we have all been through it. Don’t resist the system, embrace it,” he remarked, adding that the recruits were a select group chosen from over 8,000 applicants.

N’Dranoh also acknowledged the challenges faced by police officers due to public scrutiny, encouraging the recruits to pursue excellence and bring pride to their families.

This intake, which was initially planned for 2023, was delayed and is the second batch to be trained this year. Additionally, the training duration has been reduced from nine to six months, with new courses added to enhance the program.





Also read



