PNG Kumuls Fall to New Zealand Kiwis 54-12 in High-Scoring Match

In a decisive match, the New Zealand Kiwis overpowered the Papua New Guinea Kumuls with a resounding 54-12 win. The game, held over the weekend, saw the Kiwis scoring a total of 10 tries, solidifying their dominance early in the first half and maintaining their lead throughout. The Kumuls managed two tries of their own but struggled to keep pace with the relentless Kiwi offense.

The match began with a quick try from Kiwi player Casey McLean in the fourth minute, setting the tone for what would be a high-scoring game. Jamayne Isaako followed up with another try in the 11th minute, putting New Zealand ahead 10-0. Despite the Kumuls’ efforts to rally, they were unable to hold back the Kiwis' aggressive gameplay.

Sylvester Namo brought hope to the PNG side, scoring a try in the 20th minute to narrow the gap. Rhyse Martin successfully converted, bringing the score to 10-6. However, the Kiwis quickly responded, with Leo Thompson and Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad adding two more tries before halftime, expanding the Kiwis’ lead.

In the second half, the Kiwis continued their dominance, with Casey McLean scoring back-to-back tries in the 44th, 56th, and 60th minutes. Jamayne Isaako and Shaun Johnson also contributed to the Kiwis' total, showcasing precise gameplay and teamwork that overwhelmed the Kumuls' defense.

The Kumuls’ Robert Derby scored a late try in the 64th minute, with Rhyse Martin converting once again, making the score 42-12. This marked the last scoring effort from PNG, as the Kiwis continued to pile on points with further tries by Naufahu Whyte and Jamayne Isaako.

Isaako’s contribution was notable, with successful conversions in the 5th, 39th, 40th, 45th, 62nd, and 71st minutes, adding a substantial 14 points from kicks alone. Shaun Johnson also joined the conversion efforts, rounding off the Kiwis' tally with a successful kick in the 74th minute.

The final score, 54-12, underscored the Kiwis' exceptional form and left the Kumuls with much to consider as they prepare for upcoming matches. The Kiwis' ten tries to the Kumuls' two highlighted the disparity in performance and execution on the field.

This comprehensive victory reinforces New Zealand's strength in international rugby league, while the Kumuls will need to regroup and analyze their performance. The game underscored the challenges the PNG side faces against top-tier teams, with hopes to bounce back stronger in future encounters.





