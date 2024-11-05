Peter O’Neill Condemns Marape’s Handling of PNG’s Economy and Public Debt

As Papua New Guinea's budget session nears, former Prime Minister Peter O’Neill has launched a strong verbal attack on Prime Minister James Marape, accusing him of economic mismanagement. According to O'Neill, Marape has shown “economic incompetence,” which has contributed to a decline in the nation’s quality of life and global reputation.

O'Neill criticized Marape’s handling of national issues, claiming decisions were made “without wisdom and regard for our people.” He argued that Marape’s policies had damaged the country’s financial standing, especially in terms of meeting loan obligations.

In his critique, O’Neill highlighted several specific actions by Marape, including the controversial "shoot-to-kill" orders in Enga, issued after the closure of the Porgera mine. This move, he said, left the province economically devastated and embroiled in violence. O'Neill also pointed to a K600 million debt taken by the Ok Tedi mine, alleging that this loan burden has impacted plans for potential agro-forestry projects that lack sufficient oversight.

The former prime minister also blamed Marape for a dramatic rise in public debt, which has grown from K32 billion to K60 billion in five years, and for contributing to a worsening cost of living. Marape’s office was contacted for a response but had not provided one by the time of publication.

O'Neill further emphasized that Papua New Guinea is a “land of incredible capacity” and could be economically self-sufficient, lamenting that the nation was lagging behind its regional neighbors. He attributed this setback to Marape’s decision-making approach, which he claimed had led to deteriorating quality of life, weakening international reputation, and increasing social violence and corruption within PNG society.

Reflecting on the situation in Enga, O’Neill argued that the shutdown of Porgera had cut off the province’s main economic lifeline. He noted that after years of urging patience, the local people’s frustrations had peaked, especially in the face of escalating violence.

Regarding Ok Tedi, O'Neill claimed that four years ago the mine was virtually debt-free but now faces a heavy loan burden. He argued that funds intended for reinvestment or local dividends were being diverted to finance government expenses, ultimately forcing Ok Tedi Mining Limited (OTML) to bear interest costs on its loans.

O'Neill concluded that the rise in public debt under Marape’s leadership was particularly concerning, given that it had not been matched by improvements in healthcare, education, or infrastructure. He criticized this debt increase as contributing to an overall decline in quality of life, stressing that better economic stewardship was essential for the country’s future.









