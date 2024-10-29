Lachlan Lam Named Captain of PNG Kumuls for Cook Islands Clash

Lachlan Lam, playmaker for Leigh Leopards in the English Super League, has been named captain of the Papua New Guinea Kumuls as they prepare to take on the Cook Islands in a highly anticipated match. Lam’s leadership continues a family legacy, following in the footsteps of his father, Adrian Lam, a former Kumuls captain and key figure in PNG rugby. His appointment as captain is seen as a powerful choice, inspiring both his teammates and the nation’s rugby fans ahead of the big game.

Lachland Lam named captain of PNG Kumuls





The match, scheduled for Sunday, 3rd November, will be held at the National Football Stadium in Port Moresby, where the Kumuls aim to secure a decisive victory. Lam’s experience in the Super League, where he is known for his strategic playmaking, is expected to bring strength and focus to the team as they face off against a resilient Cook Islands side. The stakes are high, as a win would not only retain the bowl but also pave the way for a promotional match against a tier 1 nation, set for 10th November at CommBank Stadium in Sydney, Australia.





Lam’s impact is anticipated to be crucial, especially with a lineup designed to bring out the best in each position. The backs – Nene MacDonald, Elijah Roltinga, Robert Mathias, Rodrick Tai, and Robert Derby – offer a blend of speed and tactical positioning, aimed at both solidifying defense and advancing on the field. This group’s experience and agility are expected to play a significant role in maintaining pressure on the Cook Islands throughout the match.





In the halves, Kyle Laybutt joins Lam, bringing strong coordination that will aid in setting up effective plays and distributing the ball strategically. Lam’s familiarity with high-stakes games from his Super League career is seen as essential to guiding these efforts, ensuring a cohesive and adaptable game plan.





In the forward positions, Valentine Richard, Judah Rimbu, Jacob Alick-Wiencke, Dan Russell, Jeremiah Simbiken, and Jack de Belin provide the physical strength and stamina needed for control in tackles and scrums, aiming to overpower the opposition in these crucial areas. Their role in maintaining possession and field control will be pivotal.





The bench includes Liam Horne, Koso Bandi, Illa Alu, and Sylvester Namo, each ready to bring fresh energy at critical points, ensuring the Kumuls can sustain intensity throughout the game. Their preparedness offers a flexible lineup that the coaching staff can deploy as needed to adapt to game dynamics.





The full team list for the PNG Kumuls match against the Cook Islands is as follows:

Backs:





Nene MacDonald Elijah Roltinga Robert Mathias Rodrick Tai Robert Derby

Halves:

6. Kyle Laybutt

7. Captain Lachlan Lam

Forwards:

8. Valentine Richard

9. Judah Rimbu

10. Jacob Alick-Wiencke

11. Dan Russell

12. Jeremiah Simbiken

13. Jack de Belin





Bench:

14. Liam Horne

15. Koso Bandi

16. Illa Alu

17. Sylvester Namo





A Kumuls victory would secure their chance to play in the promotional match on 10th November at CommBank Stadium in Sydney.





Also read