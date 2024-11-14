Papua New Guinea Football Association (PNGFA) President John Kapi Natto has secured his position unopposed for another four-year term (2024-2028). His re-election reinforces his leadership within a refreshed PNGFA Executive Committee, which now includes former PNG internationals and current association presidents Samuel Kini of Mt Hagen and Otto Kusunan of Wau.

In his new role, Kini will serve as Vice President for the Highlands region, succeeding the late Francis Ank, while Kusunan steps into the executive committee board, taking over Jackson Varcili’s former position.

PNGFA Leadership: Kapi Natto Secures Another Term with Fresh Faces on Board [Photo by PNGFA]

The full lineup of the PNGFA Executive includes President John Kapi Natto, Vice Presidents Morea Vavine (Southern), Siefried Becshel (Northern), Samuel Kini (Highlands), and Maha Waname (New Guinea Islands). Other members of the committee are Otto Kusunan (Northern), Baks Sure (Highlands), Tony Omal (NGI), Joshua Kaiankim (Southern), and Cathy Agunam, who represents women’s football.

Kapi Natto expressed optimism as he welcomed the new committee members, emphasizing the significant work ahead despite the ongoing challenges in the football landscape.

He also acknowledged the contributions of outgoing committee members, including Justin Helele (Bougainville), Jackson Varcili (Northern), Jack Changau (Manus), and Dianne Uran (Simbu), for their dedicated service over the last four years.

