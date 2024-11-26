MAF PNG Announces Fare Increases Amid Fuel Challenges

Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF) PNG has announced a 10 to 20 percent increase in its flight service costs due to persistent aviation fuel supply challenges in Papua New Guinea. The adjustment reflects the organization’s efforts to address financial pressures caused by rising fuel prices.





In 2024, MAF attempted to manage the fuel supply crisis; however, the suspension of bulk fuel supply in November forced a complete reliance on imported drum fuel, which is over twice as expensive as the locally supplied bulk fuel. This situation has compelled MAF to restructure its pricing, incorporating the existing fuel surcharge into the base fare rates for charters and seat fares, effective Dec 1.





An additional inflationary price adjustment will take effect on Jan 1, 2025, raising seat fares by 10 percent and charter costs by 20 percent compared to 2024 rates. Furthermore, MAF can no longer subsidize specific charter services. Flights for commercial purposes, including the transport of local produce, store goods, and government functions, will now be charged at commercial rates.





The ongoing fuel shortage has significantly impacted MAF’s operations. While the organization remains committed to serving remote communities, providing critical medical, emergency, and supply flights, it emphasized the need to align financial strategies to ensure the sustainability of its services.





Despite outreach, Puma Energy has not provided comments regarding the fuel supply issues. MAF PNG has appealed for understanding from its customers and partners, stressing that these changes are essential for maintaining its service delivery amidst challenging circumstances.

Also read