 Judah Rimbu Joins Castleford Tigers, PNG Hunters Seek Hooker Replacement

Fan-favorite Judah Rimbu has arrived safely in England, marking the start of his two-year contract with the Castleford Tigers in the Super League. The move has created a vacancy in the Papua New Guinea Hunters' hooker position, prompting speculation about who will step into the pivotal role.

Coach Paul Aiton acknowledged Rimbu's departure leaves a significant gap in the team, as he was instrumental in providing leadership, creativity, and dynamic playmaking from the dummy-half position. Among potential replacements, Kroton Hela Wigmen star Tapia Solu is emerging as a leading contender, though Aiton emphasized competition for the position remains open.

Solu has been part of the Hunters squad for two seasons and has demonstrated consistency in the Digicel ExxonMobil Cup, along with experience in the Hostplus Cup. Despite his strong credentials, Aiton made it clear the role would not be automatically awarded. “Tapia has always been in the mix, but this is a role that must be earned,” Aiton said, adding that healthy competition will benefit the team.

Other options for the position include versatile players such as Sanny Wabo and Morea Junior, both fullbacks who could adapt to playing hooker. Additionally, Aiton mentioned emerging talents like Josh Mire and Hagen Eagles’ Lynchil Kiap as potential candidates.

Rimbu has settled well in England as he prepares for the 2025 season with the Castleford Tigers. Meanwhile, departing Hunters players Junior Rop and Solo Wane are still finalizing travel documents ahead of their move to France to join the French Rugby League.

The Hunters are optimistic about reshuffling and strengthening their lineup as they prepare for the upcoming season.

