Mendi Townsville Blackhawks have confirmed that PNG international winger Dudley Dotoi will remain with the club for the next season.

Blackhawks team manager Adrian Thomson commended Dotoi for his performance, particularly highlighting his debut for Papua New Guinea during the Prime Minister’s XIII match against Australia in Port Moresby last month. Thomson expressed the club’s pride in Dotoi’s achievements and shared their enthusiasm for having him on board for another season.

Mendi Townsville Blackhawks Retain PNG Star Winger Dudley Dotoi [Photo by Mendi Townsville Blackhawks ]

“He had an outstanding season with us this year, and what made it even more special was his opportunity to represent Papua New Guinea in the PM’s XIII clash. He’s now in preseason training with the Rabbitohs and enjoying it, and we’re excited to have him back for 2025,” Thomson said.

Reflecting on his international debut, Dotoi said he remains focused on making further contributions to PNG rugby league. However, his current priority is preseason training under Wayne Bennett at South Sydney. He expressed gratitude to the Blackhawks for offering him another opportunity next season.

“It was an incredible experience playing against Australia in Port Moresby. I’m optimistic about getting more chances to compete at that level. Right now, I’m concentrating on my development with the Rabbitohs while preparing for the upcoming season with the Blackhawks,” Dotoi said.

The winger acknowledged the challenges ahead but remains determined to help the Blackhawks achieve success in the coming seasons. “It’s a long journey, but I’m committed to contributing to the club’s victories and chasing my rugby league dreams,” he added.

Dotoi is one of five Blackhawks players undergoing preseason training with the Rabbitohs, aiming for a spot in the NRL. “Preseason is tough, but it’s getting easier as the weeks progress. My ultimate goal is to secure a top position in the NRL next season,” he concluded.

