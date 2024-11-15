Unitech Stands Firm on Telikom College Land Acquisition

The Papua New Guinea University of Technology (Unitech) in Lae, Morobe Province, has reiterated its commitment to ensuring public assets serve collective interests as it continues its efforts to acquire the Telikom Training College. The university has emphasized that the property should remain dedicated to public education and training.

According to Unitech Chancellor Sam Koim, while the university respects Telikom PNG’s commercial interests, the legal obligations tied to the Telikom College land cannot be overlooked. He pointed out that the property, Portion 471 in Lae, is governed by Section 100 of the Land Act 1996, which stipulates it must be used exclusively for public institutional purposes.

Chancellor Koim further underscored the importance of preserving the land's public designation, stating, “Public assets are meant to serve collective interests, and diverting their use for private or commercial gain erodes their public designation.”

Negotiations between Unitech and the State-Owned Enterprise (SOE) reached an impasse when Unitech refused to pay a monthly rental fee of K300,000 for the deteriorated facility. Instead, the university proposed a partnership to rehabilitate and operate the college while sharing potential tuition profits. Chancellor Koim highlighted that the property currently lies unused and generates no income for Telikom.

Unitech remains steadfast in its stance that the facility should adhere to its original purpose of public education and training. The university has reaffirmed its dedication to ensuring the property fulfills the obligations outlined in its lease agreement.

