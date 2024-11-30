PNG PM Marape Urges Tribal Fight Evacuees to Behave or Return to Provinces

PNG Prime Minister James Marape has called on people who fled their provinces due to tribal conflicts to either behave appropriately while living in Port Moresby or return to their respective homes. His remarks came during the opening of a new police station at Nine Mile, an initiative spearheaded by Moresby North East MP John Kaupa.

PM Marape criticized individuals who moved to the capital city to escape tribal violence but instead caused further problems, tarnishing the city’s reputation and that of the nation. He emphasized that the recently passed Counter Terrorism Bill would empower police to enforce stricter penalties on those who break the law.

During his speech, the Prime Minister also singled out groups from Enga and Tari, urging them to emulate the conduct of the city's original inhabitants, such as the Motu-Koita and Koiari. He noted that the city was once peaceful and highlighted that earlier residents consumed alcohol responsibly and maintained order. He warned that those who cannot comply with societal norms should leave the city.

Police Minister Peter Tsiamalili, also present at the event, addressed the distinction between law enforcement and maintaining order. He emphasized that while police are performing their duties, the breakdown of order at the family and community level is contributing significantly to the country’s law and order issues. Minister Tsiamalili urged families and communities to uphold order to reduce the strain on police resources.

The new police station was welcomed as a vital development for the Moresby North East area. Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police for NCD and Central Provinces, Benjamin Turi, expressed gratitude to MP Kaupa and the government for their support. He said the facility would enhance access to police services for residents and allow better management of complaints and law enforcement in the area.

Inspector Leonard Wai has been appointed as the station’s commander and will take up his post soon to ensure that the new police station operates effectively to serve the community. The initiative is seen as a step forward in addressing law and order challenges in the electorate.

