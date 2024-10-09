Super League Stars join PNG Kumuls Camp Ahead of Pacific Cup

Super League stars Nene MacDonald, Rhys Martin, Sylvester Namo, and Liam Horne have arrived at the Papua New Guinea Kumuls camp in preparation for the Pacific Cup. Their recent experience from playing in the UK is expected to significantly boost the national team as they gear up for the tournament.

Nene MacDonald in Kumuls camp [PNG LNG Kumuls photo]

Edwin Epape and Lachlan Lam, other Super League talents, are yet to join the camp, awaiting travel arrangements. Both players are highly anticipated to bring additional strength to the squad upon their arrival.

Meanwhile, the Papua New Guinea Prime Minister’s XIII team has been announced for their upcoming match against Australia this Sunday, 13 October. This team is expected to showcase a blend of young and experienced talent as they prepare for the challenge.

The announced PM’s XIII team includes:

Sylvester Namo, Jamie Movoko, Benji Kot, Robert Mathias, Koso Bandi, Morea Morea, Khaiya Waiembi, Elijah Roltinga, Alex Max, Sakias Komati, Dan Russell, Josh Mire, Jordan Pat, Connors Murry Fige, Ila Alu, Liam Horne, Brandon Nima, Juda Rimbu, Dudley Dotoi, Sanny Wabo, Finley Glare

The team is coached by Jason Demetriou, who will be aiming to lead his side to a competitive performance against Australia. Fans are excited to see how the team performs under his leadership.

