PNG Kumuls Team named to take on Fiji Bati in Pacific Cup Championships

The Papua New Guinea Kumuls have announced their final squad for the Rugby League Pacific Championships clash against Fiji Bati, scheduled for Saturday, October 19, 2024, at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, Fiji. Among the key moves is Nene MacDonald shifting to fullback, where his speed and experience will be crucial in leading the backline. He will be supported by Elijah Roltinga, Robert Mathias, Rodrick Tai, and Robert Derby, forming a strong and dynamic attacking force. In the halves, Super League Leigh Leopards star Lachlan Lam and Kyle Laybutt will command the team’s attack, ensuring that the Kumuls maintain a sharp offensive edge. Judah Rimbu moves into the hooker role, where his quick decision-making will be pivotal to the team’s forward momentum.

The forward pack, led by captain Rhyse Martin, includes Valentine Richard, Jacob Alick-Wiencke, Jeremiah Simbiken, and Jack De Belin, who will bring power and aggression to the middle. The interchange bench features Super League star Liam Horne, who will play the utility role, providing versatility and energy when needed. Koso Bandi, Sylvester Namo, and Ila Alu complete the interchange lineup, ensuring the team sustains intensity throughout the match. Reserves Dan Russell, Sanny Wabo, and Morea Morea are on standby, ready to step in if required.

Guided by former NRL coach Jason Demetriou, the Kumuls are well-prepared for the Pacific Championships. His expertise will be key in leading the team to a strong performance against the competitive Fijian side. With key players like Nene MacDonald, Lachlan Lam, Judah Rimbu, and Liam Horne, the Kumuls are set to present a formidable challenge as they aim to secure victory in Suva.





The PNG Kumuls Team

Nene MacDonald Elijah Roltinga Robert Mathias Rodrick Tai Robert Derby Kyle Laybutt Lachlan Lam Valentine Richard Judah Rimbu Jacob Alick-Wiencke Rhyse Martin (CAPTAIN) Jeremiah Simbiken Jack De Belin

Interchange

14. Liam Horne

15. Koso Bandi

16. Sylvester Namo

17. Ila Alu

Reserves

18. Dan Russell

19. Sanny Wabo

20. Morea Morea

Coach: Jason Demetriou

