PNG Prime Minister’s XIII Squads Named for Clash Against Australia

Papua New Guinea's Men's and Women's Prime Minister's XIII squads have been named ahead of their upcoming match against the Australian Prime Minister's XIII on October 13, 2024. The match will take place at the Santos National Football Stadium in Port Moresby, as both teams prepare for the Pacific Championships.

In their new roles, incoming PNG representative coaches Tahnee Norris and Jason Demetriou named their respective squads. The teams will gather in Port Moresby for a week-long preparation ahead of the match. The PNG Prime Minister’s XIII squad features a strong representation from the PNG Hunters team, who reached the Hostplus Cup preliminary finals. Notably, Petero Civoniceva Medal winner Judah Rimbu has been selected at hooker.

A key inclusion in the squad is Morea Morea, returning to representative duties after recovering from an injury sustained during last year’s Prime Minister’s XIII match in Port Moresby. Demetriou expressed optimism for the men's team, stating, “It is not until you get the list of players available that you realize how strong the side can be, so I am looking forward to pulling that together.”

Norris highlighted the importance of the PM's XIII Women's match, calling it an excellent opportunity for PNG players to challenge themselves against top NRLW talent. She also confirmed that two players, Shellie Long and Marie Biyama, are unavailable due to injury.

The game day schedule will feature multiple matches, starting with PNG's Junior Orchids against Australia's School Girls at 9 a.m., followed by the Junior Kumuls against Australia's School Boys at 11 a.m. The women’s match will kick off at 1 p.m., followed by the men's match at 3 p.m.

