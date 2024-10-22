Road into PNG's Kutubu Oil field to be Sealed After 34 Years of Oil Production

The road into Papua New Guinea's Kutubu Oil Fields will finally be sealed after 34 years of oil production and export, following the signing of a K137 million road contract today at Government House. The 100.2-kilometer road from Parita Junction in Poroma to Kamari in Moro will be upgraded and sealed by China Railway Construction Engineering Group over the next three years.

The project will be funded by the government under Phase 1 of the Connect PNG Program, with co-funding from Santos, ExxonMobil, and Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited through their infrastructure tax credit schemes. The long-neglected road has been a concern for the local communities, despite the region's significant contribution to the national economy through oil and gas production.





Local leaders welcomed the development with gratitude. President of Bosave LLG, Daffy Meo, expressed optimism, saying, “Taim yuk am in, yu wokim planti ol samting. Nau bikpla samting em bai yu sealim rot long Parita to Kutubu.” Chairman of Trans Wonderland Limited, Mark Sakai, also thanked the government and corporate partners, acknowledging their support through the tax credit schemes.





Nipa-Kutubu MP and Defence Minister Dr. Billy Joseph praised the inclusion of the project in the Connect PNG Program, highlighting the years of waiting by the local people. "Our people have been crying for this road, and we appreciate the Marape-Rosso government for finally hearing their cries," he said. Dr. Joseph also urged the contractor to ensure timely delivery and emphasized the need for local content involvement in the project.





Acting Works Secretary Gibson Holemba reiterated the importance of community cooperation, urging locals to support the contractor to avoid delays and security issues that have plagued similar projects in the Highlands. The road is expected to be completed by 2027, when Phase 1 of the Connect PNG Program concludes.

