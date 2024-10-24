Chief Justice Slams Nation's Decline: 'PNG is Far From Law-Abiding'

Papua New Guinea's Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika has issued a stark warning about the country's status, declaring that it remains "far from law-abiding." During the launch of the Justice and Attorney General's corporate plan for 2024-2028 in Port Moresby, Sir Gibbs urged the nation to recognize and address its ongoing challenges.

Reflecting on the years since Independence, the Chief Justice lamented the lack of progress, stating that the country is not where it should be. “We are still going down, rather than going up,” he remarked, highlighting a decline in lawfulness and governance that he believes must be addressed immediately.

Sir Gibbs called on public servants to take a more active role in delivering essential services, rather than relying on politicians to take the lead. He stressed that it is crucial for government workers to fulfill their traditional responsibilities in carrying the nation forward. "Our country needs us; it is crying, but we are not listening to it," he stated.

The Chief Justice emphasized that the current administration's over-reliance on politicians is detrimental, as they should not be expected to manage every aspect of governance. Sir Gibbs pointed out that this expectation has led to stagnation, with politicians running the show while public servants are sidelined.

Additionally, Sir Gibbs expressed concerns regarding the judiciary, noting a shortage of lawyers and judges that hampers the justice system. He remarked that despite an increase in the national budget over the years, the management of resources remains inadequate, preventing the realization of equitable access to justice for all Papua New Guineans.

Sir Gibbs Salika's remarks highlight a pressing need for national reflection and action, urging a collective effort to improve governance and uphold the rule of law in Papua New Guinea.

