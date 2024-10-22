End Polygamy Now! PNG Justice Minister’s Bold Call After Tragic Family Deaths

"End polygamy now!" Papua New Guinea’s Justice Minister and Attorney-General Pila Niningi has made a bold call to outlaw polygamous marriages in the country, following the tragic deaths of three children at the hands of their mother. Niningi is pushing for swift legislative action, citing the practice’s damaging effects, including domestic violence and unplanned pregnancies, that have plagued many families.

Niningi stressed the importance of addressing the issue in Parliament, emphasizing that the country currently lacks laws to prevent polygamous relationships. “Polygamy is causing serious social problems. I will take the matter to Parliament to make it illegal,” he said, calling for an urgent legal framework to criminalize the practice.

This push for reform follows the National Court’s sentencing of Lavina Jacob, a mother of three, to life imprisonment for drowning her children in the Kagul River. Jacob, who endured 12 years of abuse in a polygamous marriage, committed the act in October 2022, highlighting the emotional and physical toll of such relationships.

Presiding over the case, Judge Peter Toliken pointed out the devastating impact polygamy has on women, noting that it leads to intense psychological and emotional trauma. He observed that women in these marriages often turn to violence, sometimes killing co-wives or rivals. “Once again, polygamy has led to a horrific tragedy—this time, the loss of three young lives,” Toliken said.

Niningi added that polygamy is contributing to population growth through unplanned pregnancies, further escalating law and order issues in the country. “We must take action now to prevent more families from suffering,” he urged, warning that without intervention, these problems would continue to spiral.

Speaking about Jacob’s case, Niningi expressed sympathy for her situation, stating that the unbearable conditions in her polygamous marriage pushed her to the breaking point. “You can’t entirely blame her for what happened. The circumstances were far too overwhelming, and we need to understand the suffering she endured,” he said.

