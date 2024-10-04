Port Moresby is set to have a new K800 million specialist hospital, with construction officially launched following a groundbreaking ceremony held recently. The 200-bed Level 5 hospital, to be built in the Tete area of Gerehu, North West district, will significantly boost healthcare services in the National Capital District (NCD).

Port Moresby to Have New K800 Million Specialist Hospital [Photo Thomas London/FB]

Health Minister Elias Kapavore announced that K30 million has been allocated to begin groundworks, which are scheduled to start next week. He highlighted that the project is part of the Department of Health’s national health plan, aimed at strengthening healthcare infrastructure and delivering better services for Papua New Guineans.

NCD Governor Powes Parkop addressed concerns raised by residents of the Tete settlement, assuring them that no evictions would take place to clear land for the hospital's construction. He emphasized that the project would be inclusive and the settlement would be developed to fit within urban city planning.

“The settlement will be transformed into an urban setting as part of the city’s suburban development plans,” Parkop said. “We are committed to ensuring the community benefits from these developments.”

Parkop also revealed his intention to partner with the Lands Department to formally integrate Tete into the city’s planning framework. This move would support the smooth implementation of developments and provide a clear strategy for managing future growth in the area.

Once completed, the specialist hospital will provide advanced medical care, addressing both current healthcare needs and future demands of Port Moresby and the surrounding regions.

This facility is expected to be a key healthcare hub in the nation’s capital, offering specialized services to thousands of residents and contributing to the long-term health strategy of Papua New Guinea.

