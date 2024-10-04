Papua New Guinea men’s national football coach, Felipe Vega Arango, has officially named his 23-man squad for the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Oceania Qualifiers. The team, led by veteran defender Alwin Komolong as captain, is set to face New Caledonia in Fiji on Thursday.

Following five weeks of rigorous training, Arango expressed confidence in the squad's preparation, emphasizing the importance of a strong start to the tournament. Despite fielding a youthful team, the Spaniard will rely on experienced players such as Ronald Warisan, Raymond Gunemba, Emmanuel Simon, and striker Tommy Semmy to bolster the lineup.

PNG Kapuls Finalize Team for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in Fiji [Photo by PNGFA]

With Oceania receiving a direct pathway to the World Cup, Arango highlighted the need for humility and focus, urging the team to approach each game step by step. “We need to stay humble and take one game at a time, as we are currently the lowest-ranked team in Oceania,” said Arango.

The players selected were drawn from the top-performing clubs in the Premier Soccer League. Arango emphasized that squad selection is not final, and players can be added or dropped based on their ongoing performance. He also noted that after returning from Fiji, other players will join the team for the remaining group fixtures in November.

Arango encouraged players who missed the cut for the Fiji match to keep working hard, as they could still earn a spot in the squad for the next two games. Meanwhile, Komolong urged the nation to support the Kapuls in their quest for World Cup qualification, saying, “We represent all of PNG, and football unites us beyond provincial and club affiliations.”

The Kapuls will depart for Suva on Monday, with a two-day training camp scheduled before their opening match. The team’s remaining group stage fixtures will be played in November at PNG Football Stadium, where they will face Fiji and the Solomon Islands.

Squad: Ronald Warisan, Dave Tomare, Christianus Biasu (goalkeepers), Alwin Komolong, Kolu Kepo, Joshua Talau, Arol Tataeng, Daniel Joe, Godfrey Haro, Kenneth Arah, Joseph Joe, Shane Sakael, Bruce Tiampo, Ati Kepo, Logan Biwa, Rex Naime, Judah Asar, Obert Simon, Emmanuel Simon, Yagi Yasasa, Tommy Semmy, Nathaniel Eddie, Raymond Gunemba.

Officials: Vonnie Natto (head of delegation), Felipe Vega Arango (head coach), David Muta (assistant coach), Godfrey Baniau (goalkeeper coach), Shadrack Paii (physio), Godfrey Pulu (strength and conditioning coach), Ahmjad Tekwie (team manager).

