Hull Kingston Rovers secured their spot in the Super League Grand Final after a tense preliminary match against Warrington Wolves. The game, held at Craven Park in Hull before a capacity crowd, saw Rovers prevail 10-8 in a nail-biting encounter that left fans on the edge of their seats.

Rovers dominated the first half, with tries from James Batchelor in the 17th minute and J. Burgess in the 35th minute. Mikey Lewis converted one of the two tries, bringing the halftime score to 10-0 in favor of Hull Kingston Rovers. Warrington Wolves struggled to break through Rovers' defense in the opening 40 minutes.

Super League Grand Final Qualifier: Hull Kingston Rovers Edge Warrington Wolves in a Thriller [Graphics by Super League]

The second half, however, saw a resurgent Warrington Wolves side. Matty Ashton led the charge with two tries, one in the 46th minute and another in the 59th minute, closing the gap to 10-8. Despite their valiant efforts, Warrington Wolves failed to convert either try, leaving them short of Rovers' score.

As the final whistle blew, Hull Kingston Rovers' defense held firm, sealing their narrow victory. Warrington Wolves’ inability to convert their tries proved costly, as Rovers held on to their slim lead until the end.

With this win, Hull Kingston Rovers now advance to the Grand Final, where they will face the winner of the upcoming match between the Leigh Leopards and Wigan. Fans are eagerly anticipating what promises to be an exciting final showdown.

The atmosphere at Craven Park was electric, with both sets of supporters turning out in full force to back their teams. The Grand Final is now set to be a blockbuster event as Hull Kingston Rovers prepare to take on their next challenge.

