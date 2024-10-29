Street vendors in Port Moresby have been urged by police to cease operations immediately, with authorities set to begin a new enforcement campaign aimed at restoring order in the city. Acting Metropolitan Superintendent, Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang, announced the measure, highlighting ongoing concerns about street vending contributing to disorder in the capital city.

Police Crackdown on Street Vendors in Port Moresby Begins [Photo by Police Media]

Superintendent Rubiang emphasized that street vending has led to littering and other issues, with criminals often mingling among vendors to target unsuspecting members of the public. Authorities are concerned that the growing number of street vendors has made certain areas unsafe and contributed to an increase in petty crime, theft, and harassment.

In an official statement, Superintendent Rubiang confirmed that awareness campaigns are now in place, advising the public to refrain from street vending. Police officers are set to ramp up enforcement efforts, and vendors found engaging in street sales may face legal repercussions, he warned.

The crackdown will see officers patrolling popular vending spots and dispersing vendors from public spaces. Superintendent Rubiang noted that individuals caught selling on the streets after the warning could be arrested and charged, with a bail set at over K1,000.

This decision comes as part of a broader effort to clean up the city’s streets and restore a sense of security for residents and visitors. Police are committed to implementing strict measures, ensuring that areas are kept clean and free from illegal vending, which they view as a contributing factor to other criminal activities.

The police appeal to vendors to seek alternative, legal avenues for conducting business. Authorities hope this will help improve the city’s appearance, reduce crime rates, and provide a safer environment for the public.

