Gold Coast Titans’ emerging star, Cooper Bai, is set to move from the club’s junior system into a full-time role for the 2025 season. Bai, son of former Melbourne Storm player Marcus Bai, will officially join the Titans as a full-time train and trialist, marking a significant step in his rugby league journey.

Having progressed through the Titans’ Future Titans program, Bai has honed his skills with the guidance of the club’s development coaches. Head of elite pathways and former NRL player Matt Keating remarked on Bai’s commitment and growth, noting that training full-time alongside NRL players will be transformative for the young athlete.

Cooper Bai Joins Titans’ NRL Squad for 2025 Season [Photo credit : Gold Coast Titans Media]

“Cooper’s eagerness to seek guidance and engage with our coaches has greatly improved his performance within the Future Titans program,” Keating said. “His dedication and continuous efforts to develop in each session have played a key role in his advancement into the NRL system.”

In contrast to his father’s position on the wing, Cooper has made his mark as a lock, wearing the #13 jersey. In 2024, he played for Burleigh in the Mal Meninga Cup grand final and earned a spot in Queensland’s under-19 side, rounding out an impressive season.

As he prepares for his first NRL pre-season, Bai expressed enthusiasm about joining the Titans’ top squad. “I’m excited for the challenge of my first NRL pre-season,” he said. “My goal is to elevate my game, fitness, and strength to NRL standards.”

Bai also acknowledged the support of the Future Titans staff and his family, crediting them for his development since he joined the program at age 14.

Also read