Australian Kangaroos Squad Finalized Amid Tedesco’s Shock Omission

The Australian Kangaroos squad has been finalized for the Pacific Championship, with coach Mal Meninga making bold changes, including the surprise omission of long-serving captain James Tedesco. Meninga announced that Penrith's Isaah Yeo would lead the team, marking the most significant overhaul during his time as coach.

Tedesco/FoxSports Photo

Tedesco, who has been a fixture in the squad since his debut in 2018, was left out of the team, following his earlier removal as New South Wales State of Origin captain. In his place, Dylan Edwards, who replaced Tedesco as fullback for the Blues, has been brought into the Kangaroos lineup.

Other notable omissions include Origin skippers Daly Cherry-Evans and Jake Trbojevic, with Meninga opting for a fresh squad. Additionally, Newcastle fullback Kalyn Ponga, who initially withdrew from selection before reconsidering, was not picked, while World Cup-winning halves Nathan Cleary and Cameron Munster are set to miss out due to off-season surgeries.

Meninga has injected youth and fresh talent into the squad, with eight uncapped players making the cut, including Parramatta halfback Mitchell Moses and Penrith's Lindsay Smith. This comes after Australia’s disappointing 30-0 loss to New Zealand, with Meninga looking to rebuild the team for the Pacific Championship.

The Kangaroos will face Tonga in Brisbane on October 18 before taking on New Zealand in Christchurch on October 27, as Meninga focuses on returning Australia to dominance in the Pacific region.

Australia Kangaroos Squad:

Mitch Barnett (New Zealand Warriors)*

Matt Burton (Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs)

Bradman Best (Newcastle Knights)*

Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos)

Xavier Coates (Melbourne Storm)*

Lindsay Collins (Sydney Roosters)

Reuben Cotter (North Queensland Cowboys)

Angus Crichton (Sydney Roosters)

Tom Dearden (North Queensland Cowboys)*

Dylan Edwards (Penrith Panthers)

Harry Grant (vice captain) (Melbourne Storm)

Ben Hunt (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Zac Lomax (St George Illawarra Dragons)*

Liam Martin (Penrith Panthers)

Mitchell Moses (Parramatta Eels)*

Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Reece Robson (North Queensland Cowboys)*

Lindsay Smith (Penrith Panthers)*

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (Dolphins)

Tom Trbojevic (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles)

Isaah Yeo (captain) (Penrith Panthers)

(* Uncapped players)

Meanwhile, Jillaroos coach Brad Donald made similar changes to his squad, dropping Olivia Kernick, the Dally M Medal-winning second-rower from the Sydney Roosters, despite her standout performances.

Australia Jillaroos Squad:

Tarryn Aiken (Sydney Roosters)

Kezie Apps (co-captain) (Wests Tigers)

Ali Brigginshaw (co-captain) (Brisbane Broncos)

Lauren Brown (Gold Coast Titans)

Abbi Church (Parramatta Eels)

Yasmin Clydsdale (Newcastle Knights)

Quincy Dodd (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks)

Millie Elliott (Sydney Roosters)

Jessika Elliston (Gold Coast Titans)

Olivia Higgins (Newcastle Knights)

Keilee Joseph (Brisbane Broncos)

Isabelle Kelly (Sydney Roosters)

Shannon Mato (Gold Coast Titans)

Mahalia Murphy (Parramatta Eels)

Tiana Penitani (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks)

Julia Robinson (Brisbane Broncos)

Simaima Taufa (Canberra Raiders)

Jess Sergis (Sydney Roosters)

Sara Togatuki (Wests Tigers)

Tamika Upton (Newcastle Knights)

Jakiya Whitfeld (North Queensland Cowboys)

Also read