PNG Government Commits to Funding STEM Scholarship Program, Says Deputy Prime Minister

Papua New Guinea Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso has assured that the government will adequately fund the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) scholarship program. This commitment was made during a pre-departure luncheon held on Friday, October 4, for 54 STEM students selected to pursue their studies in China.

The group departed for China last week and will engage in four years of studies at the Three Gorges University, where they will focus on various courses, including mechanical design, manufacturing and automation, electrical engineering and automation, new energy materials and devices, hydraulic engineering and water resources, and civil engineering.

Education Secretary Dr. Uke Kombra emphasized the expectations for the students during their time in China. He stated, “We are in the 21st century, and the jobs and the skills required for our country are not the same. Unless we develop this group of intelligent young people, our country will continue to depend on external labor.”

Chinese Ambassador Yang Xiaoguang encouraged the students to maximize their learning opportunities in China, urging them to absorb knowledge from the nation’s successes and to bring their experiences back to contribute to the development of Papua New Guinea.

Officials from the Education Department confirmed that this group of 54 students represents the final batch for the current year. Earlier in the year, three students had already left for universities in the United States, India, and Fiji.

The government scholarship program covers tuition fees, airfares, and living and book allowances. In total, Papua New Guinea has sent 165 students abroad this year out of 311 STEM graduates, with 30 students going to India, 76 to the United States, five to Fiji, and 54 to China.

