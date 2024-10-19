PNG Kumuls Defeat Fiji 22-10 in Pacific Bowl Opener

Papua New Guinea's rugby league team opened their Pacific Bowl campaign with a commanding 22-10 victory over Fiji on Saturday night. This crucial win places the Kumuls in a strong position for promotion to the top division of the Pacific Championships in 2025.

Facing an enthusiastic Fijian crowd in Suva, who were witnessing their team play at home for the first time in 24 years, the Kumuls dominated early. Papua New Guinea controlled the first half and held a commanding 16-0 lead at halftime, leaving the Fiji Bati team stunned and struggling to recover.

A standout performance came from North Queensland Cowboys' Robert Derby, who intercepted two passes from Fijian star Viliame Kikau. Derby's first interception resulted in the game’s opening try, while his second set up veteran Nene Macdonald’s try early in the second half. Macdonald had an impressive night, recording 227 running meters, two line breaks, and 10 tackle breaks.

This victory is the Kumuls' second consecutive win over Fiji, following their previous Test success. Under the guidance of coach Jason Demetriou, PNG now has a strong chance to qualify for the Pacific Bowl final and earn promotion. They will secure their place if they can defeat the Cook Islands in their Week 3 match. Meanwhile, Fiji is left with a must-win game against the Cook Islands in Week 2 to keep their hopes alive.

Fiji had early flashes of promise, with Taane Milne's goal-line tackle and Kurt Donoghoe’s 40/20 kick providing some relief. However, they failed to capitalize, and Kikau's wayward offload was intercepted by Derby for PNG’s first try. Shortly after, Macdonald powered through multiple defenders and offloaded to Judah Rimbu, securing the Kumuls' second try. Sylvester Namo added a third try before halftime, increasing PNG's lead to 16 points.

Fiji showed signs of life in the second half, with Semi Valemei crossing for a try in the 47th minute. However, Derby’s second interception led to a decisive try by Macdonald, effectively sealing the Kumuls’ victory. A late try by Maika Sivo, converted by Milne, was not enough to save Fiji from defeat.

The match was played at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, with Papua New Guinea’s tries coming from Robert Derby, Judah Rimbu, Sylvester Namo, and Nene Macdonald. Rhyse Martin added three successful conversions. For Fiji, Semi Valemei and Maika Sivo crossed the line, with Taane Milne converting the final try.

Papua New Guinea will now shift their focus to Week 3, where a win against the Cook Islands will secure their spot in the final. Fiji, on the other hand, faces a must-win game in Week 2 to remain in contention for the promotion-relegation match.

Also read



